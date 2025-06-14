Woman in critical condition after sword attack in Oklahoma City monastery

A woman is in critical condition after she was attacked with a sword inside Buddha Mind Monastery near 5800 S Anderson according to authorities.

Saturday, June 14th 2025, 4:29 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Officials say a man walked into the monastery and confronted a woman sitting at the reception area. After being asked to leave, the man unsheathed a sword and attacked the victim. He then fled the scene.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition officials say.

