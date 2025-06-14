Woman in critical condition after sword attack in Oklahoma City monastery

A woman is in critical condition after she was attacked with a sword inside Buddha Mind Monastery near 5800 S Anderson according to authorities.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

A woman is in critical condition after she was attacked with a sword inside Buddha Mind Monastery near 5800 S Anderson according to authorities.

Officials say a man walked into the monastery and confronted a woman sitting at the reception area. After being asked to leave, the man unsheathed a sword and attacked the victim. He then fled the scene.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition officials say.

Refresh this page as we learn more and update this story.