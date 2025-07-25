Oklahoma Highway Patrol warns of new DMV text scam

Text scam falsely claiming unpaid traffic fines raises alarm in Oklahoma. Officials advise against falling for DMV payment threats through text.

By: Victor Pozadas

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is warning people of a new text scam posing as an Oklahoma Department of Public Safety message.

The text pressures readers to address missing Department of Motor Vehicles payments regarding a traffic citation, which officials say is fake.

Authorities urge people not to click or tap on any links within the text message and to follow the instructions on the citations themselves to deal with DMV payments through proper venues.

If you believe you’ve been targeted by a scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission Report Fraud or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Head to the official Oklahoma.gov scam text resource for more information.

