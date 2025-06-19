Man shot in the foot in NE OKC during fight

A man is injured after being shot in the foot during a fight in northeast Oklahoma City.

Wednesday, June 18th 2025, 10:28 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man is injured after being shot in the foot during a fight in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police say this happened near North Lottie Avenue and Northeast 13th Street on Wednesday evening.

The victim walked to the convenience store across the street, where officers located him.

Police say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries and is cooperating with officers.

No information on the suspect is available at this time.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 19th, 2025

June 19th, 2025

June 19th, 2025

June 19th, 2025