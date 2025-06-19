Man shot in the foot in NE OKC during fight

A man is injured after being shot in the foot during a fight in northeast Oklahoma City.

By: Destini Pittman

Police say this happened near North Lottie Avenue and Northeast 13th Street on Wednesday evening.

The victim walked to the convenience store across the street, where officers located him.

Police say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries and is cooperating with officers.

No information on the suspect is available at this time.