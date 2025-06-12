No Kings Day: Oklahoma Public Safety Commissioner clarifies state response to planned OKC protests

Protesters are expected Saturday in Oklahoma City for "No Kings Day." News 9 spoke with Oklahoma Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton to learn how law enforcement will keep Oklahomans safe.

By: Christian Hans

Protestors are expected to assemble in downtown Oklahoma City on Saturday, joining the national movement known as "No Kings Day."

The permit allows for up to 500 people to march from Oklahoma City Boulevard and Hudson Avenue over to City Hall.

With similar protests planned statewide, News 9 spoke with Oklahoma Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton for more on the state's response.

Q: What is the state's plan in the event a protest escalates into a riot?

A: First of all, I want to make sure that it's clear that you know everybody's constitutional right to assemble and to peacefully protest. We, as law enforcement, protect that right every day, too. We want people to be able to peacefully protest, if a protest were to turn violent, the State of Oklahoma is very prepared for that. We continually train every trooper in the state to respond to what we call mobile field force training. We train with other local law enforcement agencies around the state, as well as National Guard units here in the state. We're in a position that we constantly monitor any intelligence coming in. If a protest were to turn violent or destructive in some way, then we'll we'll immediately respond and quell those types of unlawful activities.





Q: Organizers are calling for nonviolent action with these protests, but credible threats can still come in. Have you seen any yet made against our state for the weekend?

A: We've not. Everything that we've seen at this point is calling for peaceful protests, and so we're very hopeful of that. We're very vigilant in monitoring the intelligence on it and are prepared to respond. A lot of people, this is an emotional topic, so a lot of people want to come and have their voices heard, and that's understandable, but there are sometimes outside people who want to come in and turn it into something violent. Those people who are there to exercise their constitutional rights don't get involved in those types of activities, because we will take immediate action if something were to turn violent.

Q: Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an early warning that state troopers will be on standby during these protests. What will that look like in terms of a response?

A: It depends on the level of violence. We've got numerous assets that we can deploy, and because we are a statewide agency, we can respond anywhere in the state as necessary. So we're always prepared to do that. Again, we just monitor it on a minute-by-minute basis, and if any of those hotspots might occur, we will immediately respond to those.

Q: What is the likelihood we will see military presence on city streets here in Oklahoma, similar to what we see in Los Angeles?

A: We do train the National Guard. In the past, Governor Stitt has utilized the National Guard in response to protests, so we were trained in a way that we can do that. It would have to escalate to a really high level before we would, but unlike other states, the governor here would deploy any assets necessary to keep Oklahomans safe and our city safe.

