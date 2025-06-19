ICE agents arrested her father, Oklahoma woman now fights for change

Oklahoma City father faces deportation due to decades-old DUI conviction. Family fights for his stay in the only home he knows.

By: Jordan Fremstad

A metro father faces deportation after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained him last week, according to his family. His family said the government revoked his permanent residency due to a drunk driving conviction that happened two decades ago. The man’s daughter has tried to keep her dad in the U.S.

Aliana Head said ICE agents arrested her dad at his annual immigration check-in. As of June 5, arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during President Trump's second term topped 100,000, as federal agents intensified arrest efforts across the U.S., according to internal government data obtained by CBS News.

“It makes me feel very sad,” Head said. “It makes me very angry.”

Head’s dad, John Head, moved to the U.S. from Brazil when he was two years old. Now he faces the reality of deportation back to a country, Head said, her dad doesn’t remember.

“He doesn’t speak the language,” Head said. “He doesn’t know any family members there.”

Head said the DUI conviction haunted John's immigration status since his release from prison in 2008. However, Head said her father achieved sobriety and built a better life for his family.

“It’s not something he’s proud of,” Head said. “He got released on good behavior; he completely rehabilitated his life.”

Head said her dad was there for everything and supported her on her journey as a first-generation college student. Head has achieved both a bachelor's and a master's degree.

“He’s been to all my graduations, all my ballet recitals, all my basketball games,” Head said.

Last week, Head was with her dad at his immigration check-in. She didn’t think it could be the last time.

“Really breaks my heart,” Head said. “I just keep picturing his face when he said, ‘I have to give you a hug.’”

Head said her family followed the immigration system for decades, but she noted the system is broken and success often comes down to luck of the draw.

“It still didn’t work,” Head said. “It’s not a simple process.”

Head said she wouldn’t lose hope.

“I believe in god and I have so much faith,” Head said. “I have faith that he will be taken care of.”

Head said she believes her dad is an American, and that he did his job as a member of the community and as a father.

“Oklahoma is his home,” Head said. “He worked really hard to be here.”

Head wants America’s leaders to do their jobs and reform the immigration system, so families stay together.

“Push for policies or laws to be put in place that can prevent this from happening to other people,” Head said. “If we don’t fight for it, it won’t ever change. Something has to change.”

Head said John has been held in Tulsa, and her family has been weighing their legal options to keep him in the country. Head set up a GoFundMe page to help with legal fees.