Oklahoma law enforcement prepared for “No Kings” protests

Across the nation and here in the metro, “No Kings” protests are being planned, where people are pushing back against the Trump administration and policies.

By: Haley Hetrick

-

Across the nation and here in the metro, “No Kings” protests are being planned, where people are pushing back against the Trump administration and its policies.

The permit allows for up to 500 people to march from Oklahoma City Boulevard and Hudson Avenue over to City Hall.

“In Oklahoma, we're well prepared to be able to respond to those types of events,” said Commissioner Tipton.

Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton says Oklahoma law enforcement is well equipped and is fully backed by the executive branch to take whatever action is necessary to keep Oklahomans safe.

Understanding Oklahoma's Protest Laws: What You Need to Know

“Law enforcement's primary objective is to allow for those types of peaceful protests to occur and provide that space for them. But once a protest begins to turn violent, destruction of property, lawlessness occur, then law enforcement has to be prepared and trained to be able to respond to that and take immediate action,” said Tipton.

Tipton says while he respects the right to protest, law enforcement will be ready to respond if needed this weekend.

“In Oklahoma, every trooper is trained in how to respond to protest events that turn violent. We cross-train with municipal and county law enforcement, we train the National Guard if it ever gets to that level,” said Tipton.

Law enforcement across the state put their training into action in 2020, during the height of the protests following George Floyd’s death. Protests in Oklahoma City became violent, and police responded with non-lethal action.

“Back in 2020, we had some protests mainly in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa area that became violent and destruction of property. We immediately took action due to those partnerships and training, and capabilities that we had established years before that. We're still in that same position, and we train regularly. We're always prepared to be able to respond to that,” said Tipton.

Governor Kevin Stitt has made multiple social media posts about the planned protests, saying:

“There is nothing 'peaceful' about the riots happening in California.

Related Story: Where are the 'No Kings' Protests In Oklahoma

Those trying to prevent law enforcement from doing their job need to be held accountable.” https://x.com/GovStitt/status/1932206856170082424

“Protests in response to immigration enforcement have been planned in Oklahoma.

Peaceful assembly is allowed, but we’ll quickly stop any violence or lawlessness. State Troopers stand ready to assist local law enforcement in protecting our streets.

Law and order will be upheld.” https://x.com/GovStitt/status/1932464192751345680

“We monitor the intelligence that's coming minute by minute, hour by hour. I want the citizens to know that their safety is paramount to us and we'll always take the appropriate action to be able to stop any type of violence or destruction in any community in Oklahoma,” said Tipton.

Tipton says that there haven’t been any threats made at this point, saying everything he’s seen has been calling for peaceful protests, but they will continue to monitor things.