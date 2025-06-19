NW OKC church swept by authorities following bomb threat

Authorities are investigating after a bomb threat was made at a church in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: Destini Pittman

St. Luke’s Methodist on Northwest 15th Street says they received a call Wednesday afternoon with a bomb threat. They are now asking parents to pick up their kids who were dropped off for childcare and summer programs.

The daycare says they have good reason to believe the threat was not legitimate, but police are still working to make sure they are in the clear.

In a statement, the Rev. Josh Attaway said,

"Today, St. Luke's received a bomb threat via phone call to the church office. While there is strong reason to believe the threat is not credible, we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of the children and staff at our childcare and summer programs.

Oklahoma City Police were contacted immediately and arrived at the scene to assist with the situation. Following guidance from the lieutenant on-site, all children currently in our care are sheltering safely in their classrooms. We are urging parents to pick up their children promptly as a precautionary safety measure.

The safety and well-being of the children entrusted to our care is our highest priority, and we are working closely with authorities to address the situation with the utmost diligence. Though we anticipate this to be an isolated and non-credible threat, these precautions are being implemented to ensure the safest outcome for everyone involved.

We want to thank our parents and community members for their cooperation and understanding during this time."