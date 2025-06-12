Mental health barriers men might face

In this week's "Therapy Thursday," Alex Clark with Sunbeam Family Services discusses some of the barriers men may face when seeking mental health services.

By: Destini Pittman

June is Men’s Mental Health Month, and Alex Clark with Sunbeam Family Services stopped by News 9 to discuss some of the barriers men may face when seeking mental health services.

Clark said mental health struggles can present differently in men than in women.

“Men are less likely to show sadness and may be more likely to express anger or irritability,” he said. “You may see a man become angry or irritable ‘for no reason,’ but there could be something deeper going on.”

To help men feel more comfortable in therapy, Clark said he uses language that resonates with them.

“I may focus on words like problem-solving and resiliency. Those can be good ways to start the conversation,” he said.

Clark added that one of the best ways to support the men in your life is to talk openly about mental health.

