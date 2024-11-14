Therapy Thursday: Importance Of Practicing Gratitude During Holidays

Kyann Mitchner with Sunbeam Family Services expresses the importance of expressing gratitude, especially around the holidays.

By: News 9

This Therapy Thursday, Kyann Mitchner with Sunbeam Family Services highlights the importance of expressing gratitude, especially during the holiday season. Mitchner notes that the holidays aren’t always a joyful time for everyone.

“It’s a group activity for like two to three months, and everybody’s groups don’t look the same,” Mitchner said.

Gratitude, she explains, involves taking a moment to acknowledge what you’re thankful for. Mitchner emphasizes the need to be intentional and centered when practicing gratitude.

Whether for something big or small, Mitchner says it’s important to show gratitude.

“We often times think the ... the big things are the only thing,” Mitchner said, “but the small things are important too.”

