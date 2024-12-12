Therapy Thursday: Dealing With Stress From Work Around The Holiday Season

Kyann Mitchner from Sunbeam Family Services shares tips on managing work-related holiday stress, including mindfulness and finding passion outside of work.

By: News 9

-

This week on Therapy Thursday, Kyann Mitchner from Sunbeam Family Services discusses the added stress at work during the holidays.

Mitchner suggests creating a balance to manage work-related stress you might feel from work.

"If the place where you make money isn't a place where you feel passionate, you need to find that passion," she said.

She also recommends finding activities outside of work that you enjoy.

Mitchner says this time of year is a great time to practice mindfulness.

"Take about 15 minutes every day if you can... and just be, just sit in silence," said Mitchner.

For more information about Sunbeam Family Services, CLICK HERE.