Therapy Thursday: Children Mental Health

Sunbeam Family Services discusses ways to provide support for children's mental health.

By: News 9

In this week's Therapy Thursday, Kaydee Norton from Sunbeam Family Services discusses ways to provide support for children's mental health.

Norton says to always check with your insurance to see what type of coverage they offer and see what resources your pediatrician has. Sunbeam service also has resources to help children with mental health struggles.

If a parent is unsure of the state of their child's mental health, Norton says you should reach out to the child's pediatrician or talk to them. She says opening up a dialogue allows them to be able to talk about their feelings.

Norton says there is a direct correlation between the well-being of a caretaker and the child's well-being.

"Research shows that a parent's well-being or the caretaker's well-being has a direct impact on the child's well-being," said Norton.

For more information about Sunbeam Family Services, CLICK HERE.