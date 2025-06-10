Former OSU President Kayse Shrum to join Chickasaw Nation in newest leadership role

Former Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum joins the Chickasaw Nation as the next chief health strategy officer.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

Former Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum is taking a new job, joining the Chickasaw Nation to develop a new medical campus.

Starting in July, Shrum will be the Chickasaw Nation's next chief health strategy officer.

The tribe says Shrum will first focus on developing the upcoming Newcastle Medical Center campus.

Shrum resigned from Oklahoma State back in February, a month before an internal audit found the school mismanaged $41 million in state funds.

RELATED: Oklahoma State University President Dr. Kayse Shrum resigns; Acting President named

SEE ALSO: Former OSU President Kayse Shrum Responds To Audit; Says Legal Counsel Was Followed