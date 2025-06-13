OESC opens disaster unemployment benefit applications following March wildfires

Disaster Unemployment Assistance applications are now open for Oklahomans affected by the March wildfires. Click to learn how residents in select counties can apply.

Friday, June 13th 2025, 6:40 am

By: Madelyn Fisher


The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

In May, President Donald Trump approved Federal disaster aid for Oklahoma due to the March wildfires.

As a result, OESC says it can provide temporary financial assistance for people who lost their jobs or businesses because of the fires.

Residents in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, and Payne County are all eligible.

You can file for Disaster Unemployment Assistance here.

The deadline to submit a claim is July 21, 2025.
