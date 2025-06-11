Ardmore Michelin tire plant to cease production in October

After announcing plans to downsize in 2023, global tire manufacturer Michelin says it will cease tire production at the company's plant in Ardmore, impacting 1,400 workers.

Wednesday, June 11th 2025, 5:55 am

By: Christian Hans


ARDMORE, Okla. -

The Michelin plant in Ardmore will cease production of tires in October, the company says.

In 2023, Michelin announced plans to downsize, saying at the time the company was unable to keep up with global competition.

At the time, the company said attempts to modernize the Ardmore plant to keep up with global competition would "negatively impact other U.S. sites in the network."

1.400 people are expected to lose their jobs when production stops.

However, Michelin says it will continue its rubber-mixing operations at the factory.

After the company's 2023 announcement, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he would be working with the state Department of Commerce to "make sure those impacted have access to available programs so they land on their feet."
