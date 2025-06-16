Nonprofit led by 23andMe co-founder wins bid to buy genetic testing company

A nonprofit led by the co-founder of genetic testing company 23andMe has won a bid to purchase the company, which declared bankruptcy in March.

By: Christian Hans

The company filed for bankruptcy in March, but former CEO and co-founder Anne Wojcicki, who resigned from the company at the same time, won the auction to buy the company, bidding $305 million.

Wojcicki's nonprofit, TTAM Research Institute, will take control of the company.

There is no information at this time as to when the purchasing deal is expected to close.

