Tornadoes confirmed in Sweetwater, Oklahoma. Watch News 9 Storm Tracker video

News 9 Storm Tracker Val Castor confirms tornado near Sweetwater. Multiple warnings in place for Oklahoma—stay alert for overnight updates.

Saturday, June 7th 2025, 12:16 am

By: Carrie Winchel


SWEETWATER, Okla. -

News 9 Storm Tracker Val Castor confirmed a tornado on the ground in Sweetwater, Oklahoma late Friday night.

Castor captured the cone-shaped funnel on 152 just 3 miles east-southeast of Sweetwater.

This was the second tornado confirmed Friday in the Sweetwater area.

Multiple warnings and watches are in effect for western and central Oklahoma overnight into Saturday morning.

