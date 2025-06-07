Tornadoes confirmed in Sweetwater, Oklahoma. Watch News 9 Storm Tracker video

Saturday, June 7th 2025, 12:16 am
News 9 Storm Tracker Val Castor confirmed a tornado on the ground in Sweetwater, Oklahoma late Friday night.
Castor captured the cone-shaped funnel on 152 just 3 miles east-southeast of Sweetwater.
This was the second tornado confirmed Friday in the Sweetwater area.
Multiple warnings and watches are in effect for western and central Oklahoma overnight into Saturday morning.
