Tornadoes confirmed in Sweetwater, Oklahoma. Watch News 9 Storm Tracker video

News 9 Storm Tracker Val Castor confirms tornado near Sweetwater. Multiple warnings in place for Oklahoma—stay alert for overnight updates.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

News 9 Storm Tracker Val Castor confirmed a tornado on the ground in Sweetwater, Oklahoma late Friday night.

Castor captured the cone-shaped funnel on 152 just 3 miles east-southeast of Sweetwater.

This was the second tornado confirmed Friday in the Sweetwater area.

Multiple warnings and watches are in effect for western and central Oklahoma overnight into Saturday morning.

MORE COVERAGE: WATCH: Funnel forms near Minco, Oklahoma. News 9 Storm Tracker video

Download the News 9 Weather App

Oklahoma City Traffic Map

WATCH LIVE: Lucky Star Casino Skycam Network

NextGen Live Radar

Current Watches and Warnings



