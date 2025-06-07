WATCH: Funnel forms near Minco, Oklahoma. News 9 Storm Tracker video

Potential tornado spotted near Minco, Oklahoma late Friday night. Severe weather updates and safety information as storms continue.

By: Carrie Winchel

News 9 Storm Tracker Brandon Pennel captured video of a possible tornado forming near Minco, Oklahoma late Friday night.

Pennel was driving west of 81 around 11:40 p.m. when he captured possible rotation and rain-wrapped storms.

Severe storms are expected through the overnight hours with multiple tornado watches and warnings issued.

