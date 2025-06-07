WATCH: Funnel forms near Minco, Oklahoma. News 9 Storm Tracker video

Friday, June 6th 2025, 11:40 pm
News 9 Storm Tracker Brandon Pennel captured video of a possible tornado forming near Minco, Oklahoma late Friday night.
LIVE UPDATES: David Payne tracks severe storms moving into Oklahoma
Pennel was driving west of 81 around 11:40 p.m. when he captured possible rotation and rain-wrapped storms.
Severe storms are expected through the overnight hours with multiple tornado watches and warnings issued.
