Severe weather moves out of the metro

Sunday, June 8th 2025, 9:34 pm
Meteorologist David Payne is in the Bob Mills Weather Center tracking storms as they move across Oklahoma Sunday evening.
8:30 p.m.: Hank and Patty Brown are on Country Club Road, near Highway 37, where they say winds are moving 50 to 55 miles per hour
8:15 p.m.: In the southwest metro, there are some storms producing winds as high as 60 miles per hour.
7:52 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carter, Garvin, and Murray County until 8:30pm.
7:51 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, McClain and Oklahoma County until 8:30pm.
7:40 p.m.: Flash Flood Warning for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer and Dewey County until 12:45am Monday.
3:52 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Beaver County until 4:45pm.
2:42 p.m.: New storm cells have formed near Waynoka, Cherokee, and Gilbert. A cell is also moving across the Texas border near the Hollis area.
