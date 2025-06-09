Severe weather moves out of the metro

Meteorologist David Payne is in the Bob Mills Weather Center tracking storms as they move into Oklahoma Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologist David Payne is in the Bob Mills Weather Center tracking storms as they move across Oklahoma Sunday evening.

8:30 p.m.: Hank and Patty Brown are on Country Club Road, near Highway 37, where they say winds are moving 50 to 55 miles per hour

8:15 p.m.: In the southwest metro, there are some storms producing winds as high as 60 miles per hour.





WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

7:52 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carter, Garvin, and Murray County until 8:30pm.

7:51 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, McClain and Oklahoma County until 8:30pm.

7:40 p.m.: Flash Flood Warning for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer and Dewey County until 12:45am Monday.

3:52 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Beaver County until 4:45pm.

2:42 p.m.: New storm cells have formed near Waynoka, Cherokee, and Gilbert. A cell is also moving across the Texas border near the Hollis area.

