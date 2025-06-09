Severe weather moves out of the metro

Meteorologist David Payne is in the Bob Mills Weather Center tracking storms as they move into Oklahoma Sunday afternoon.

Sunday, June 8th 2025, 9:34 pm

By: Graham Dowers, Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Meteorologist David Payne is in the Bob Mills Weather Center tracking storms as they move across Oklahoma Sunday evening.

8:30 p.m.: Hank and Patty Brown are on Country Club Road, near Highway 37, where they say winds are moving 50 to 55 miles per hour

8:15 p.m.: In the southwest metro, there are some storms producing winds as high as 60 miles per hour.


WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

7:52 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carter, Garvin, and Murray County until 8:30pm.

7:51 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, McClain and Oklahoma County until 8:30pm.

7:40 p.m.: Flash Flood Warning for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer and Dewey County until 12:45am Monday.

4:56 p.m.:

﻿

4:20 p.m.:

﻿

3:52 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Beaver County until 4:45pm.

3:45 p.m.:

3:35 p.m.:

3:20 p.m.:

2:57 p.m.:

2:42 p.m.: New storm cells have formed near Waynoka, Cherokee, and Gilbert. A cell is also moving across the Texas border near the Hollis area.

-

Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

