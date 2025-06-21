Trump claims U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites in social media post

Former President Donald Trump claimed the U.S. carried out airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

By: Graham Dowers

Former President Donald Trump claimed on social media Saturday that the United States had carried out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. In the post, Trump said the targets included Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, and that the mission was completed successfully.

Trump added that all aircraft had safely left Iranian airspace and congratulated U.S. forces involved in the operation. “There is not another military in the World that could have done this,” he wrote. “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

An official statement from the White House X account confirms the strikes.

Trump’s remarks come amid heightened tensions in the region following recent hostilities between Israel and Iran.