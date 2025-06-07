Family mourns OU student lost at sea, pledges to donate rescue funds

Saturday, June 7th 2025, 6:19 pm
The family of an OU student who vanished off the Taiwanese coast says he has still not been found and the chance of him still being alive is low.
23-year-old Diego Dorantes Sánchez disappeared in the ocean on May 30 while vacationing on Green Island with friends.
Earlier this week, his family announced a $50,000 reward for the safe return of Diego.
The family says they will soon share the date of a mass held in his honor. They also said they will donate the money raised for search efforts to a charity Diego would have supported.
In a post on Instagram, the family thanked everyone who helped bring awareness to Diego to help find him.
