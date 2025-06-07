Family mourns OU student lost at sea, pledges to donate rescue funds

Diego Dorantes Sánchez, OU student missing off Taiwan's coast, presumed lost at sea. Family plans memorial mass and pledges to donate funds to charity.

By: Destini Pittman

The family of an OU student who vanished off the Taiwanese coast says he has still not been found and the chance of him still being alive is low.

23-year-old Diego Dorantes Sánchez disappeared in the ocean on May 30 while vacationing on Green Island with friends.

Earlier this week, his family announced a $50,000 reward for the safe return of Diego.

The family says they will soon share the date of a mass held in his honor. They also said they will donate the money raised for search efforts to a charity Diego would have supported.

In a post on Instagram, the family thanked everyone who helped bring awareness to Diego to help find him.

