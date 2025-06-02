$50,000 reward announced for OU student who vanished off Taiwanese coast

A missing OU student who disappeared off the coast of Taiwan may have drifted towards Japan's Okinawan Islands, according to family. $50,000 reward offered for his safe return.

By: Madelyn Fisher

Search efforts are underway for a University of Oklahoma student after he went missing off the coast of Taiwan.

The family of 23-year-old Diego Dorantes Sanchez says he was vacationing with friends on Green Island when he disappeared in the ocean Friday, May 30.

Diego’s friends say they saw him for the last time at 12:15 p.m. in the water. At approximately 1:00 p.m., they began searching for him. After no success, Diego’s friends alerted the Coast Guard, but severe weather in the area has delayed their search.

Diego’s friends and family tell News 9 they believe he may have drifted toward the Okinawa Islands in Japan. His family says they’re asking for cross-national cooperation between Taiwanese officials and Japan to begin search and rescue efforts in the area.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Diego’s safe return.

You can help by sharing Diego’s social media campaign, donating to the families' GoFundMe, or by emailing buscandoadiegodorantes@gmail.com.