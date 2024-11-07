Federal Jury Seeks 3 Indictments Against Afghan Citizen Charged With Oklahoma City Terror Plot

A Federal Grand Jury has issued their official indictments against an Afghan citizen accused of an Election Day terror plot.

By: News 9

According to the United States Justice Department, the court seeks to charge Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi with Conspiring to Provide Material Support or Resources to a Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, Attempting to Provide Material Support or Resources to a Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, and Receiving a Firearm and Ammunition to be Used to Commit a Felony or a Federal Crime of Terrorism.

Federal documents revealed that Tawhedi is being held in Pottawatomie County awaiting trial.

The FBI says Tawhedi was planning an attack targeting large crowds on Election Day. He told investigators he and another suspect, who is a juvenile, expected to die as martyrs. The 27-year-old Tawhedi is charged with plotting a terrorist attack on behalf of ISIS.

The FBI reports that Tawhedi and his 17-year-old brother-in-law, who lives in Moore, purchased AK-47s, 10 magazines, and 500 rounds of ammunition. Investigators say it's unclear what city they were targeting, but searches of Tawhedi's computer revealed Google searches for "how to access Washington D.C. cameras" and checking webcams showing the White House and Washington Monument.

Investigators say Tawhedi exchanged messages with two pro-ISIS groups and shared propaganda online.

They also allege he funneled money to the terrorist organization. Tawhedi entered the U.S. in 2021 on a special immigrant visa available to individuals who worked for U.S. forces in Afghanistan as translators.

Tawhedi appeared in federal court in downtown Oklahoma City in October but remained quiet throughout the preliminary hearing. In the FBI’s criminal complaint, Tawhedi admitted to the agents he acted on behalf of the terrorist organization ISIS while living in Oklahoma City.