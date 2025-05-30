From panic to peace of mind: Oklahoma men create life-saving app

Oklahoma app creators launch emergency check-in tool after state fair chaos.

By: Tevis Hillis

-

Two Oklahoma developers are solving a problem that hits home: how to check in with loved ones during an emergency quickly.

The idea for their new app, Active SOS, solidified after a terrifying moment at the 2023 Oklahoma State Fair.

On a Saturday night in September 2023, chaos erupted at the fairgrounds—one person was shot, two were arrested, and hundreds of people scrambled for safety.

David Zink was there.

"I was 100 feet from it. My dad was 100 feet from me. My sister was 100 yards away. A rush of people came at me. I was trying to get a message out and tell them where I was, and I could not do it," said Zink.

That moment confirmed what Zink and co-creator Perry Bagnaro had already been working on: a streamlined emergency communication tool.

"We thought that with one button, whether you are safe or in an SOS situation, you've got the option to send that message," said Bagnaro.

The app is simple: it has just two buttons—SOS or Safe. Press one, and your trusted contacts will receive an instant alert.

"My alert went out," said Zink.

"Mom's universal, no matter who I talk to. Where are you, and are you okay?" said Bagnaro.

"I can just say I am safe. I have an alert down here saying I am at home," said Zink.

The app can even give your contacts the option to call 911 on your behalf.

But it's not just for major emergencies. Active SOS is used daily by people in rehab or recovery programs to give family members peace of mind.

"It gives you a chance to monitor daily, and it makes you feel better that I am doing the program," said Bagnaro.

It's also proving useful during Oklahoma's unpredictable storm season.

"It eliminates that search and rescue. We want to rescue people, not look for them," said Bagnaro.

The app pinpoints your exact location, down to the longitude and latitude, to help emergency responders find you faster.

Active SOS is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

It costs $5/month or $45/year for full family access.

The creators emphasize that your data is never sold.