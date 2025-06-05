Edmond Police release body camera footage after man stabs officer

On Wednesday night, the Edmond Police Department released body camera footage of an incident in which a man stabbed an officer during a traffic stop.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

The Edmond Police Department said it happened near East 15th Street and South Broadway on May 1.

The video depicts Edmond Officer Caleb Hodam conducting a routine traffic stop when 22-year-old Ocean Hudson approached him with pepper spray.

Court documents stated that Hudson pulled a large knife from the back of his pants and stabbed Officer Hodam multiple times.

The officer can be heard in the video calling for back up, before body camera footage shows the suspect holding a knife and blood dripping down the officer’s forehead.

Moments later, a bystander asked Officer Hodam if he needed help.

He responded, “Yes,” and told the good Samaritan to grab the knife from the suspect.

The suspect spit on the officer before telling him to shoot him, saying he has nothing to live for – and that he is supposed to be in prison today.

Within minutes, another unit arrived on scene to help. With the bystander’s assistance, the officer tased Hudson and arrested him.

Court records showed Hudson was due in court in Canadian County the day of the attack for charges of lewd acts with a child and possession of child pornography.

The police department said Hudson is facing a slew of charges for the attack, including aggravated assault and battery on a police officer.

For the full video, click here.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, call 988 for 24/7 assistance.



