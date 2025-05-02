Man arrested after stabbing Edmond officer during traffic stop identified

A man arrested by police after stabbing an officer during a routine traffic stop in Edmond on Thursday has been identified.

By: Christian Hans

-

A man who was arrested after stabbing an Edmond Police officer during a traffic stop on Thursday has been identified, according to investigators.

The Edmond Police Department said one of its officers was conducting a routine traffic stop near East 15th Street and South Broadway when 22-year-old Ocean Hudson approached, pepper-sprayed the officer in the face, and began a physical altercation.

EPD says the officer was stabbed at least two times during the altercation but was able to call for backup. Additional responding officers used a taser on Hudson and took him into custody.

The officer, whom EPD said it would identify Friday afternoon, was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital.

Hudson has been transferred to the Oklahoma County Detention Center in Oklahoma City.

The driver involved in the original traffic stop was not connected to the altercation, but EPD said the driver stayed on scene and cooperated as a witness.