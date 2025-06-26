6 injured, including firefighter in NW OKC apartment fire

Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 9 that it responded to a 3-alarm apartment fire with multiple injuries just after 6 on Wednesday evening.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 9 that it responded to a 3-alarm apartment fire with multiple injuries just after 6 on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters arrived at the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex near Western and Wilshire Wednesday evening.

Flames and heavy smoke poured from two buildings.

“Both of them are probably going to be a complete loss,” said Shift Commander David Shearer with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Six people were hurt, including a firefighter, the department reported.

“We had three people that jumped from the second floor. Two of them were transported—adult females—to the hospital,” he explained.

One had critical injuries and the other had serious injuries.

Firefighters said a person on the ground caught the third jump victim. Both people got hurt, but first responders checked them out and released them at the scene.

Neighbors said the fire took them by surprise.

"We just was outside in our backyard, kickin' it, just chillin', and then we kept smellin' smoke. It smelled like bacon in there. It was just crazy,” Quinton Harris recalled. “I was like, "What's going on," and the end of our street was blocked off. It was just wild."

A passerby said she felt shocked.

"I've never seen a fire like this. I've seen them on the internet, but not in person, face-to-face like that, so it was definitely shocking,” shared Denae Jimenez.

Units from Nichols Hills also responded.

A post on the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s Facebook page noted that 12 apartment units suffered heavy fire damage.

OCFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.