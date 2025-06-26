Developers reignite 10-year-old Edmond Walmart proposal

Following court battles 10 years ago, which favored the developer, plans have again been resubmitted for a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Edmond. A new rejection from the city’s planning commission still leaves a path for a lengthy appeals process; similar to the path followed in 2015.

By: Matt McCabe

-

Developers in Edmond are, again, pushing for a plan to construct a Walmart Neighborhood Market near Covell and Coltrane Road.

The idea was first launched 10 years ago and faced steep opposition before eventually being rejected by the city. Developers elevated it to the Oklahoma County District Court, and eventually an appellate court, which ruled in their favor.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court declined to hear the case at the time, which kept doors open for the developers.

But, for reasons unknown, the project never materialized. Now, there’s a renewed push.

“What is not up for debate this evening is whether or not a grocery store makes sense here,” said attorney David Box during a June 17 Edmond Planning Commission meeting. Box represents the developers.

“That was decided in 1990 before the Asheforde Oaks residential neighborhood was constructed.”

While opponents represent several spectrums of ideology, the steepest critics live next to the proposed site.

“This plan, which is identical to the last plan, which was denied, has a left turn right here at the bottom of a bling hill,” said Barry Black, president of the Asheforde Oaks HOA. “This stretch of Covell is unique because it’s limited in space. There is a floodplain, which FEMA says you can’t build on. And then there’s a large natural gas exchange, which the city engineer has called the immovable object.”

The City of Edmond declined to comment on the latest proposal.

Commissioners voted 3 to 1 to reject the proposal last Tuesday. But, as they did in the past, developers reserve the right to appeal to the City Council.

Box did not respond to a request for comment.

Frustrations over traffic plans escalated during the June 17 meeting. But, Box had originally told commissioners those details would come together after the project advanced to a platting stage.

A city memo noted the developer “will be responsible for improvements to both Covell Road and Coltrane Road in compliance with the platting process.” It further noted that “many of the roadway components shown on the site plan will need to be modified to meet platting requirements.”

“As we say, the grocery store isn't as much of the problem as it is the footprint,” Black said. “The plan that they've developed, the site plan, shows the ingress and egress on what the city has designated a special roadway — a major arterial — that is supposed to negate left-hand turning traffic.”



