Edmond officer recovering after knife attack during traffic stop; suspect in custody

By: Jennifer Pierce

The Edmond Police Department released new information on Friday on an officer-involved stabbing. They said Officer Caleb Hodam was recovering in the hospital and is expected to survive. The officer was attacked on Thursday by a knife-wielding man during a traffic stop. Edmond police arrested the 22-year-old Ocean Hudson at the scene.

A traffic stop near East 15th Street and Broadway turned into a crime scene.

“It was late in the afternoon probably around 4:30,” said Morgan Bear, witness.

Morgan Bear owns a gun shop in the area and said the violent attack in the parking lot came out of nowhere.

“Pepper sprayed the officer doing the traffic stop and then there was a scuffle that ensued,” said Bear.

Police said Hudson stabbed the officer twice during the struggle. Investigators found surveillance video from Jersey Mike's showing Hudson leaving his truck and running towards the officer. The woman pulled over on the traffic stop witnessed the entire attack.

“She was very distraught,” said Bear. “There was a bystander who jumped in to try and help and another officer showed up.”

Bear believes Hudson was tased rather than shot because the injured officer was pepper sprayed and there was a struggle on the ground involving several people.

“Those officers have to be concerned with everyone’s safety,” said Bear.

Police said officers on-scene rendered aid to the fallen officer before he was rushed to OU Medical Center.

“They never know what to expect when they walk up to a traffic stop but, in this case,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police Department. “It walked up to him. That certainly was never expected.”

Hudson faces charges of assault and battery on an officer, aggravated assault and battery on an officer, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and obstruction of a police officer. Hudson is in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center with a $250,000 bond.

Court records show he had a court hearing on Thursday in Canadian County on charges of possession of child pornography and lewd acts with a child, but he failed to appear.

Police said the driver in the traffic stop was not injured and that she had no involvement in the stabbing.