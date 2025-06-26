Community rallies around Waukomis Fire Chief after train collision

Waukomis Fire Chief Bobby Kokojan remains in critical condition at OU Health in Oklahoma City after his combine was hit by a train over the weekend.

By: Deanne Stein

A Garfield County community is rallying around one of its own after a train accident seriously injured a beloved fire chief.

Waukomis Fire Chief Bobby Kokojan remains in critical condition at OU Health in Oklahoma City after his combine was hit by a train over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday afternoon just south of Waukomis.

“This one was pretty rough for everybody,” said Garfield County Commissioner and retired fire chief Clarence Maly, who was among the first to respond to the scene.

Maly says the call came in as a “train versus combine.” The combine, driven by Kokojan, was struck by a northbound train traveling around 40 miles per hour. The train hit just behind the cab.

“He’s probably crossed that intersection a thousand times,” Maly said. “He didn’t have his mind on driving or something, it’s one of those things that just happened.”

Kokojan, who farms with his father, uncle, and nephew, was found about 150 yards from the point of impact. He was airlifted to OU Health with multiple serious injuries — cracked and broken bones, bruised lungs, and a brain bleed. Despite everything, Maly said Kokojan recognized the responders at the scene.

“He knew who we were, so that’s a good sign,” he added.

Kokojan, a husband and father to a young son, is well known throughout Garfield County. Since the accident, the community has come together to support the man who’s always been there for them.

“It’s crazy the amount of people that want to help,” Maly said. “He’s a friend to everybody. If you needed something done, Bob was there to help.”

That support is now turning into action, starting with a blood drive. Kokojan needed about 13 units of blood, and the community hopes to not only replace what he used but to give even more.

“This affects the whole community, and other fire departments because we’re all a pretty tight-knit group,” said Maly.

The blood drive will also help the Kokojan’s family by covering blood processing fees not covered by insurance. It’s scheduled for Monday, June 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Waukomis Fire Department. Walk-ins are welcome, but organizers encourage people to make an appointment. You can make an appointment by calling 877-340-8777 or online at obi.org.