Guthrie Job Corps Center faces closure amid nationwide cuts to federal spending

The Guthrie Job Corps Center is set to close as part of federal budget cuts, raising concerns about the impact on students’ futures and local workforce development.

Monday, June 2nd 2025, 12:00 pm

By: Graham Dowers


GUTHRIE, Okla. -

Families in Guthrie are concerned after the U.S. Department of Labor announced plans to close the Guthrie Job Corps Center, one of 100 programs nationwide targeted by a round of federal budget cuts.

The center, which currently serves approximately 300 students, provides vocational training and workforce preparation for young adults, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds. The center received a notice last week to pause operations due to what the Department of Labor cited as "underperformance."

For many in the community, the consequences of closing the center go beyond financial reasoning.

"These students don't just go somewhere else. They don't have anywhere else to go," Holly Jameson-Birden, a Guthrie mother, said. "We're talking about increased risk of homelessness, incarceration, and dependence on state and federal funded programs."

The Department of Labor says it will work to connect students currently enrolled in Job Corps programs with alternative state and local workforce training opportunities. However, the availability of long-term support or transition resources remains unclear.
