Oklahoma City monitoring national Homeland Security bulletin, no concerns

Oklahoma City officials said there are no specific concerns for the metro related to a recently issued national terrorism advisory because of the conflict with Iran.

By: Matt McCabe

-

During a press conference on Monday discussing parade logistics and safety, Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy took a question related to the recently issued National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security, which was in response to the growing conflict with Iran.

"Without going into a lot of detail, we're monitoring things as they progress and trying to keep an eye on those things," he told reporters. "And we'll adjust as we need to."

Homeland Security explicitly said in its release announcing the terrorism advisory that there were currently no specific or credible threats anywhere in the United States. Likewise, Oklahoma City said it undertakes extreme security measures for any event.

"That's always part of our pre-planning," Bacy said. "We think 'worst case scenario' and build from there."

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management confirmed its operations center will be active on Tuesday to help support parade logistics and security. Law enforcement agencies from across Oklahoma will be in the city to help, including members of the National Guard.

Homeland Security officials held a briefing call with governors from across the country on Sunday to share details about the environmental threat related to Iran.

News 9 contacted Governor Stitt's press office to confirm if he or other Oklahoma officials participated in the call, but have not yet received a response.

OU professor and retired war correspondent Mike Boettcher said people should feel empowered to celebrate on Tuesday.

"Carry on as normal," Boettcher recommended. "Terrorism wins if we hunker down and change our lives."

Boettcher said the U.S. is very good at tracking terrorism threats. Moreover, Homeland Security cited low-level cyberattacks as its main concern.

"Tomorrow, I'm going to be one of those half million out there in that crowd, because I want to celebrate my Oklahoma City Thunder, and I know that the Oklahoma City Police, in conjunction with federal and state authorities, are doing a heck of a job in terms of keeping tabs on any threats," he said.