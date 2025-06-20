Oklahoma City Zoo welcomes birth of new Asian elephant calf: Xerxes

The Oklahoma City Zoo welcomes Xerxes, born on Tuesday, to parents Achara and Bowie. The zoo's herd now contains eight individual elephants.

By: Christian Hans

The newest member of the Oklahoma City Zoo family: A healthy male Asian elephant calf, the zoo says.

The Oklahoma City Zoo says Achara, a 10-year-old elephant, gave birth to Xerxes just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The zoo says Xerxes is the first offspring for parents Achara and Bowie, who is 11-years-old. The new calf is the fifth Asian elephant born at the OKC Zoo, but the first male to be born at the zoo, bringing the herd total to eight individuals.

“We couldn’t be happier for Achara and are thrilled to welcome Xerxes to our elephant family,” OKC Zoo elephant curator Rachel Boyd said. “Based on the nurturing behaviors Achara showed towards her younger sisters, we had every reason to believe she would make a wonderful mother. Watching her care for her own calf is incredibly rewarding. She’s stepped into this role with confidence and is doing an outstanding job.”

The name Xerxes, Greek for “ruler of heroes,” was selected by the elephant care team.

The zoo says Achara’s delivery went smoothly, and Xerxes was up and standing within minutes of being born. The elephant care team has reported that the calf is nursing regularly and bonding well with mom.

In addition to Xerxes' parents, Achara and Bowie, the new calf also has the support of the herd's senior member and Xerxes' grandmother, Asha, a 30-year-old female.

Asha's sister, or Xerxes' great-aunt Chandra, as well as her offspring, Kairavi, Rama and Kandula make up the remainder of the herd.

“Having the opportunity to care for three generations of elephants is an exciting, historical first for us,” Boyd said. “Xerxes’s birth is also a significant event for the Asian elephant population as a whole. As we continue our commitment to breeding Asian elephants and growing our herd, we are helping ensure a viable future for this beloved species.”

The zoo says Achara’s pregnancy was announced in 2024 and monitored regularly by the veterinary and elephant care teams through ultrasounds, hormone testing, and visual exams.

Elephants have the longest gestation period of all mammals at 22 months from conception to birth. Newborn elephants can weigh 200-300 pounds at birth and are mobile shortly after being born.