National Reining Horse Association Derby competition presses on inside new OG&E Coliseum

The National Reining Horse Association Derby is well underway as the first event to be held inside the new OG&E Coliseum at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.

By: Christian Hans

The event lasts all week, and riders and horses from across the globe are in Oklahoma City to compete for top honors.

News 9 spoke with Kaci O'Rourke, the first woman crowned as the NHRA champion, to learn more about the event and what to expect.

Q: What was it like to compete and win it all, and have your own dreams come true?

A: When you're a little girl and you start figuring out what you're passionate about, this is what you dream of. So it was definitely one of the most magical moments of my life. That's our Super Bowl, that's the most amazing, prestigious event we have, and to be able to actually win it is just a dream.

Q: For some of our viewers, how would you explain what horse reining is?

A: So, reining is a Western discipline, mostly known for those sliding stops, those fast spins, fast circles, but I would say, the horses are just such incredible athletes, so willing to do their job. That's what we're judged on, are the horses being willing and happy doing their job, doing those incredible maneuvers. So it's thrilling to watch.

Q: Every year, it seems like the reigning community grows. Is it a big deal for the reigning community?

A: It is, not only has it really grown in the prize money that we're competing for, but it's grown in the amount of exhibitors and participants. Owners who are excited about the industry want to get into it, wanting to own a reining horse, and the spectators that are coming to watch, I think, even with this new coliseum, we're going to get a lot of people coming to see us in the finals.

Q: What about the spectators? Why is it so thrilling to even watch as a spectator?

A: I think anyone can appreciate the athleticism of these horses on what they do. It's really incredible, it's really thrilling. It's a lot like figure skating, when it all comes together, everyone can just appreciate it and see it. The fact that these horses are able to do what they do with such little signal, it just looks like you know them and the rider are one. It's just it's a really good experience.