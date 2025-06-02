1 found dead in southwest OKC shooting investigation

One person was found dead Monday morning after a reported shooting in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Monday, June 2nd 2025, 6:22 am

By: Christian Hans, Kylee Dedmon


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An investigation is ongoing after a person was found dead Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting at around 4 a.m. near Southwest 57th Street and South Villa Avenue

After arriving on the scene, officers say they found one person dead in the middle of the roadway.

South Villa Avenue has been closed in the area while police investigate.
