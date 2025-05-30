Pets of the Week: Hanno & Hera

Our Pets of the Week are Hanno & Hera! These 6-week-old kitties are super adorable and need a home in the near future.

By: Victor Pozadas

Our Pets of the Week are Hanno & Hera. These 6-week-old kitties are a little too young for their spay & neuter, but Roshelle Anderson with the OK Humane Society said she is fostering four until they're old enough to adopt.

The siblings have the cutest black coats with one of the litter having special white paws, and are doing pretty well despite coming from a rural litter. Once they are old enough, they will receive treatment and have all the documentation ready for adoption.

OK Humane reminds us about the '3-3-3' rule, where it takes most pets three days to settle in a home, three weeks to get used to a new schedule, and three months to start feeling like they're home and safe.

The organization received a $40,000 Mighty Cat Innovation Grant from the Orphan Kitten Club, which will go towards adding a kitten care specialist at OK Humane, and will also provide an incubator and a kennel bank for cat care as well.

Visit their Statewide Initiative program site to find more information if a mobile clinic is near you.

Head to the official OK Humane site to find ways to help, volunteer, or donate.

