Pet of the Week: Sebastian

By: Victor Pozadas

Our Pet of the Week is Sebastian. This 3-month-old young pup is very mellow and adorable, and has all the shots and fixings to be ready for a forever-home.

This little guy has heterochromia, a condition that makes his eyes different colors but doesn't affect his eyesight. It makes for a striking look.

OK Humane reminds us about the '3-3-3' rule, where it takes most dogs three days to settle in a home, three weeks to get used to a new schedule, and three months to start feeling like they're home and safe.

The organization is promoting their mobile spay and neuter clinic, which helps families have access to pet treatment in rural and remote parts of Oklahoma. OK Humane partners with local shelters to help people who do not have a way to access veterinary services.

Visit their Statewide Initiative program site to find more information if a mobile clinic is near you.

Head to the official OK Humane site to find ways to help, volunteer, or donate.

Sebastian is available at the Oklahoma Humane Society Adoption Center at 7500 N Western Avenue, and all available pets can be seen on their website.

