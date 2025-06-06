Pet of the Week: Opal

Our Pet of the Week is Opal! She's a sweet 1-year-old who's very friendly and needs a home.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

Our Pet of the Week is Opal. This 1-year-old is very friendly with people and is ready for a forever-home.

This little girl has a shaggy look to her, but don't let her looks deceive you. She's very affectionate and is always willing to cuddle.

Young pups like Opal are still learning how to play with others, so she might have too much energy for other dogs on occasion, but she's working on it. Slow introductions work, as well as having Opal on a leash on common ground so she gets used to others to start things off.

OK Humane reminds us about the '3-3-3' rule, where it takes most dogs three days to settle in a home, three weeks to get used to a new schedule, and three months to start feeling like they're home and safe.

The organization is giving away $1,000 to fosters who sign-up with OK Humane from June 4 to the 29. The sweepstakes encourages people to get involved and help their local animals find a temporary home until they can find a forever-home.

Visit their Statewide Initiative program site to find more information if a mobile clinic is near you.

Head to the official OK Humane site to find ways to help, volunteer, or donate.

Opal is available at the Oklahoma Humane Society Adoption Center at 7500 N Western Avenue, and all available pets can be seen on their website.

Check out our pets page here.