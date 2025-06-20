Pet of the Week: Kip

Our Pet of the Week is Kip! He's a 2-month-old pop who's very chill and needs a home.

By: News 9

Our Pet of the Week is Kip. This 2-month-old pup is eight pounds and is ready for a forever-home.

This little guy has whiskers for days, and is very curious, using his nose to guide him places and explore.

A young pups like Kip is still working on potty and crate training as well, so with a little patience and a lot of love, he can be well on his way to being a well behaved and trained dog.

OK Humane reminds us about the '3-3-3' rule, where it takes most dogs three days to settle in a home, three weeks to get used to a new schedule, and three months to start feeling like they're home and safe.

