Overnight I-44 lane closures scheduled at I-240 for road work

Drivers can expect overnight lane closures on westbound Interstate 44 at Interstate 240, due to road work, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Thursday, May 29th 2025, 7:34 pm

By: Destini Pittman


Officials say these closures are expected to start Thursday at 7 p.m. and go into 7 a.m. Friday.

Westbound I-44 will be narrowed to one lane between State Highway 152 and I-240 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, ODOT says.

According to ODOT, lanes of westbound I-44 will then be closed at I-240 from 11 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday, along with the westbound I-44 on-ramp from S.W. 59th Street. During this time, all westbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound I-240.

Following the closure, westbound I-44 will reopen to one lane between SH-152 and I-240 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday. The on-ramp from S.W. 59th Street is also expected to reopen at 3 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time and use alternate routes if possible.
