Overnight I-44 lane closures scheduled at I-240 for road work

Drivers can expect overnight lane closures on westbound Interstate 44 at Interstate 240, due to road work, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

By: Destini Pittman

Officials say these closures are expected to start Thursday at 7 p.m. and go into 7 a.m. Friday.

Westbound I-44 will be narrowed to one lane between State Highway 152 and I-240 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, ODOT says.

According to ODOT, lanes of westbound I-44 will then be closed at I-240 from 11 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday, along with the westbound I-44 on-ramp from S.W. 59th Street. During this time, all westbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound I-240.

Following the closure, westbound I-44 will reopen to one lane between SH-152 and I-240 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday. The on-ramp from S.W. 59th Street is also expected to reopen at 3 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time and use alternate routes if possible.