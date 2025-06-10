Former convention center skybridge is removed

Tuesday, June 10th 2025, 3:04 pm
The pedestrian skybridge going over Sheridan Ave., connecting the Wyndham Grand Hotel to the former Cox Convention Center, has officially been removed.
Crews lowered the bridge with cranes on Tuesday afternoon.
Work will continue this week as crews also begin demolishing the former convention center's north wall.
Demolition is expected to last through late this year.
The new Paycom Center will be built in the old convention center’s location.
The arena is expected to be completed by June of 2028.
Karl Torp is an award-winning journalist who’s been part of the News 9 team since 2012. He co-anchors the 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts on weekdays. Karl loves telling Oklahoma’s unique stories, and he’s also a huge sports junkie. He loves to think of trades that would help the Oklahoma City Thunder win a World Championship (despite knowing little to nothing about salary caps and luxury taxes).
June 10th, 2025
June 10th, 2025
June 3rd, 2025
June 11th, 2025