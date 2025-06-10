Former convention center skybridge is removed

Crews have removed the Sheridan Avenue skybridge in downtown Oklahoma City as demolition continues on the former Cox Convention Center.

Tuesday, June 10th 2025, 3:04 pm

By: Karl Torp


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The pedestrian skybridge going over Sheridan Ave., connecting the Wyndham Grand Hotel to the former Cox Convention Center, has officially been removed.

Crews lowered the bridge with cranes on Tuesday afternoon.

Work will continue this week as crews also begin demolishing the former convention center's north wall.

Demolition is expected to last through late this year.

The new Paycom Center will be built in the old convention center’s location.

The arena is expected to be completed by June of 2028.
