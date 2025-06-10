Warr Acres grandmother charged after locking kids in dog cage, drugging them, police say

A metro grandmother accused of drugging and locking her two grandchildren in a dog cage was charged with child abuse and neglect.

By: Sylvia Corkill

Warr Acres Police arrested Davena Marx, 53, following a lengthy investigation that began in 2024.

The children, who were 8 and 10 at the time, were placed into state custody last year. Neighbors who did not want to be identified said, despite the seriousness of the allegation, the children's grandmother remained hopeful they’ll be returned into her care.

“She was moving to a house to try and get them back,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

On Tuesday, a construction crew was seen making repairs to the apartment Davena Marx once shared with her grandchildren near NW 63rd and MacArthur in Warr Acres.

In March of last year, a DHS case worker and police went to the apartment to investigate a tip of child abuse. Once inside, one of Marx’s grandchildren texted the social worker, "SHE IS MEAN TO US SHE IS VERY ABUSIVE." Once outside, away from her grandmother, the child sai,d "Memaw sells drugs and uses them. She makes us stay in the dog cage when she wants to go outside by herself." The child’s sibling claimed his Memaw gave him drugs he wasn't prescribed.

“When officers arrived, the children, that night, were taken away from the home,” said Asst. Police Chief Jason Allen, Warr Acres Police Department.

Interviewed at OU-Children’s Safe Clinic, a doctor observed bruises on the back of Marx’s granddaughter “consistent with being hit with a belt.” The children also alleged their grandmother forced them to do jumping jacks until their legs and arms gave out. A neighbor told police she overheard Marx call the children “worthless,” “little bastards.” The neighbor claimed she heard the children crying and observed them locked in a dog cage.

Officers later returned to the apartment with a search warrant. Before police could begin their search, bodycam video captured Marx opening her door and removing her pets from the apartment. An initial search by police uncovered a large dog cage and medication described by the children.

“One of the children was found to have been given Seroquel by their grandmother, and both children were found to have been kept in a dog cage at different points in time.”

Seroquel, an antipsychotic, prescribed to Marx, induces drowsiness. Neighbors said they never saw Marx giving her grandchildren medication and said at times the children appeared happy.

“Running around--having fun with their friends screaming,” said the neighbor.

And while they were often seen laughing as they played with friends, the neighbors said they often bore the brunt of their grandmother's frustration and anger.

“Lots of cursing, lots of screaming, and degrading them,” said neighbors.

After the children's father, Marx's son, was murdered in a road rage shooting in 2022, neighbors said Marx was granted custody.

"She said she got them from their mom, and when they were with their mom, they were in a bad environment,” said the neighbor.

Another neighbor told police the children often had black eyes and were seen looking through the dumpster for food.

While Marx denied abusing or drugging her grandchildren, a blood test revealed one of the children tested positive for the medication prescribed to his grandmother.