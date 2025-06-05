Oklahoma County Sheriff deputy receives Narcan after potential fentanyl exposure

Strange symptoms affect Oklahoma deputy after fentanyl discovery at Luther burglary scene, Narcan given as a precautionary measure.

By: Jordan Fremstad

An Oklahoma County Sheriff deputy said he started feeling strange after discovering fentanyl during a burglary call. The deputy was okay, according to OCSO. The department gave the deputy Narcan as a precaution.

Luther report for suspected burglary

On May 29, OCSO received a report of suspected burglary, and deputies patrolled the Luther neighborhood for suspicious activity. A witness told deputies they saw someone park a U-Haul truck next to a home and steal several items.

Oklahoma County Sheriff deputies discover fentanyl

Oklahoma County Sheriff Deputy Aaron Brilbeck said deputies found Kevyn Grissom and Malanie Inabnit sleeping inside the U-Haul. Deputies found many of the stolen items, a handgun, and multiple narcotics, including fentanyl.

“These days, we can encounter [fentanyl] pretty much any place,” Brilbeck said.

Strange symptoms after handling the fentanyl

OCSO body worn camera video shows one deputy as he said he felt weird.

"Tingling in his hands and his fingers,” Brilbeck said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration website said fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine.

Deputies administer Narcan to the deputy as a precaution

For safety, the deputy's colleagues gave him the opioid reversal medication Narcan. Narcan is the name brand version of naloxone.

“He was checked out on the scene, and fortunately, he’s doing fine,” Brilbeck said. “Our guys are very well trained.”

Brilbeck said they carry Narcan to save people addicted to the powerful drug.

“We’ve got many, many cases where we’ve had somebody who was basically flat lining on the ground,” Brilbeck said. “We administer Narcan, and they literally come back from the dead.”

OCSO is experiencing fewer fentanyl encounters

Brilbeck said increased enforcement helps bring down the prevalence of fentanyl in the community. The two suspects in this case face several drug and burglary complaints. Brilbeck said they've had three deputies with potential fentanyl exposures over the past three years.