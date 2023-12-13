New Oklahoma City Arena Wins Landslide Approval

Voters across Oklahoma City overwhelmingly approved the continuation of a 1-cent sales tax to fund a new arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The vote was approved by a margin of 71 percent to 29 percent on the 30th anniversary of the approval of the first MAPS project.

By: News 9

AT THE POLLS: Voters To Decide On New OKC Arena To Replace Paycom Center

-

Voters across Oklahoma City overwhelmingly approved the continuation of a 1-cent sales tax to fund a new arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The vote was approved by a margin of 71 percent to 29 percent on the 30th anniversary of the approval of the first MAPS project. That vote was a close one, but Tuesday night's was not.

Here is a breakdown of the OKC arena vote:

For The Proposition: 41,129 Total Votes (70.97%)

Absentee Mail- 2,422

Early Voting- 1,344

Election Day- 37,363

Against The Proposition: 16,797 Total Votes (29.03%)

Absentee Mail- 1,341

Early Voting- 440

Election Day- 15,016

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement regarding the arena vote in Oklahoma City:

“A signature of the Oklahoma City Thunder, beyond the team’s success on the floor, has been their deep connection to their fans and their community. This vote for a new arena is another example of that bond. We are grateful to the people of Oklahoma City for the confidence they have shown in both the Thunder and the NBA as we embark on a new era of global sports and entertainment.”

The Plan For A New Arena

Oklahoma City asked voters to approve a penny sales tax on Tuesday to fund a near-billion-dollar plan for a new arena to replace the Paycom Center.

That tax would go into effect once MAPS4 ends meaning the overall tax rate will not rise. If it's approved the OKC Thunder NBA team is here to stay but if not then the ownership team said relocation is on the table. Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday for those living in Oklahoma City.

The original facility which opened more than 20 years ago as part of the first MAPS program cost about $90 million.

Supporters and the opposition to the measure made a last-minute push on Monday. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt joined News 9 at 6 a.m. to make a case for voters to approve the near-billion-dollar plan for a new arena to replace the Paycom Center. Watch Here

Meanwhile, Nick Singer joined News 9 Tuesday morning with the campaign against the proposal. Watch Here

Some GOP, Democrat, and Libertarian Party Leaders Unite In Opposition To Arena Proposition

A trip across the aisle doesn’t happen often it seems, but when it comes to taxpayers funding 95 percent of a new arena, three party leaders are finding common ground.

“We don’t even have a word for it. We had to make up a word – tripartisan,” said Vice Chair of the Fifth District Democratic Party, Ben Eisenberg.

He joined the Chair of the Oklahoma Libertarian Party, Chris Powell, outside of the Greater OKC Chamber of Commerce to encourage voters to say no.

“Bad policy can unite a lot of people of good faith,” said Powell. “This is not only corporate welfare, but it appears to be a particularly bad deal.”

A statement about the continuation of the one-cent sales tax was also submitted for reading by the Vice Chair of the OKGOP, though Wayne Hill was commenting as a private citizen.

“Calling this a temporary tax when it has lasted longer than many of our residents have been alive is not accurate,” Hill’s statement in part reads. “This version of the tax goes far outside the financial structure MAPS traditionally uses.”

Supporters Remain Firm On The Benefit Of Improving The City's Arena

There was also unity outside the Chamber of Commerce whose position inside is clear – vote yes.

“The support we’re seeing certainly isn’t partisan,” says Tyler Moore with Keep OKC Big League.

Moore is leading the charge when it comes to rallying supporters of the proposition.

“This is going to allow Oklahoma City itself to own the arena and not the ownership group for the Thunder,” he says.

Moore doesn’t see how voting no could lead to a better deal being offered.

“They have not indicated that they are going to go on and continue to have conversations in the future,” he says. “This is the deal.”

Those rallying outside the building believe that saying the Thunder will leave is a form of fear-mongering. However, Moore believes it is just the reality of the situation and this is an opportunity that doesn’t come often.

Related: ‘OKC Versus The World And We Won’: Mayor David Holt On New Arena Vote Approval

Related: Oklahoma City Voters Cast Their Ballots On The Arena Proposal

Related: Party Leaders Unite In Opposition To Arena Proposition

Related: Proposal For New OKC Arena Endorsed By Minority Chambers Of Commerce