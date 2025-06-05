'Steaks' are high: Stitt, Holt make wagers ahead Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals matchup

Ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers facing off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday, Oklahoma officials are putting up friendly wagers with their Indiana counterparts.

By: Amanda Siew

Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt are both making friendly wagers ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers starting their NBA Finals run Thursday. The prize in common? Good ol’ Oklahoma steaks.

Holt posted on X Wednesday, first calling on Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett for a customary friendly wager between the two cities. If the Pacers win the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, he offered to host Hogsett in Oklahoma City and take him to the whitewater rapids at Riversport OKC, a Women’s College World Series game, and treat him to a steak at Cattleman’s Steakhouse.

Just a few hours later, Hogsett answered Holt’s call with his own X video, saying he was ready to host the mayor in Indianapolis if the Thunder take home the win. He says Holt would get to take a “hot lap” around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, watch a WNBA Indiana Fevers game, and try steak and shrimp cocktail at a local steakhouse.

Stitt is also joining in on the fun, agreeing to a wager with his Indiana counterpart, Governor Mike Braun. In a social media video posted Wednesday, Braun says he’ll wager the state’s finest pork. In return, Stitt says he’ll put up world-class Oklahoma steaks.