Oklahoma City crews work to clear I-44 wreck involving semi-truck

By: Christian Hans

A wreck involving a semitruck is impacting traffic along Interstate 44 Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police say the wreck happened near Martin Luther King Avenue just after 3 a.m.

The trailer of the semitruck rests in the westbound lanes of I-44, while the cab of the truck is in the eastbound lanes, impacting traffic along both sides of the roadway.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, although at least one other vehicle was involved.

Crews on scene say the truck was carrying mail, and the USPS has responded to the scene as well.

Traffic in the area is able to move by slowly, as multiple lanes of west and eastbound traffic have been closed in the meantime.

It is unknown if any injuries have been reported.