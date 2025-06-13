Woodward Elks Rodeo celebrates 95 years of fun with focus on charity

The Woodward Elks Rodeo celebrates 95 years with rodeo events, free meals, concerts and fundraising for a local child battling cancer through the Golden Circle.

By: Christian Hans

The Woodward Elks Rodeo, one of Oklahoma’s most iconic summer events, is celebrating its 95th year this weekend with new features, a charitable cause, and a full schedule of activities.

Rodeo organizers Tyler Washmon and Jeremy Vassar joined News 9 to promote the multi-day rodeo, which draws thousands annually and continues through Saturday.

“If you haven’t been, you’re missing out on a really good show and a lot of excitement,” said Washmon. “We’re coming into our third performance. It'll be a great show. Looks like the weather's going to be nice. Just need to come on out. Don’t miss it.”

The rodeo includes a morning parade at 10 a.m., free amenities throughout the day, and traditional events such as ranch bronc riding that include local competitors.

“We’ve got stuff that takes off all day, every day,” Vassar said. "Woodward tourism has put together a package for the community to have all the park activities for you today. So today, Friday, we have free pool [and] free amenities.”

Vassar also said rodeo days begin early and end late for organizers.

“For us, it starts about 5:30 or 6 a.m. [and] lasts until about 2:00 a.m.,” Vassar said.

This year, the rodeo is also spotlighting the Golden Circle of Champions, benefiting Woodward resident Logan Stewart, a young boy battling craniopharyngioma, a rare cancer.

“All the funds we're raising for the Golden Circle are going directly to the family,” Vassar explained. “There will be no organizational overheads ... 100% of the proceeds we raised for the Golden Circle will be going directly to that family.”

In addition to rodeo action, admission includes a free meal each night and live concerts.

“Our first two nights, our concerts are included with admission. Tonight and tomorrow night, we'll have concerts that are a little bit grander in scale,” Vassar said.

Braxton Keith will perform Friday, and country group Little Texas will headline Saturday night.

Remaining performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, and children 10 and under are free. Tickets also include the nightly meal.