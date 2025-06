The cause of a fire Wednesday night in southeast Oklahoma City has been determined, according to firefighters.

By: Christian Hans

-

Oklahoma City Firefighters ruled a house fire that happened on Wednesday accidental, the department says.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire at a home located near Southeast 23rd Street and South Central Avenue began near a portable A/C unit that was plugged in.

Firefighters say the fire caused around $12,000 in damage.