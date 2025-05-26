City services closed for Memorial Day; transit fare free

Oklahoma City services are closed for Memorial Day, with trash pickup delayed until Wednesday and free public transit available all day.

By: Graham Dowers

-

In observance of Memorial Day, city services across the Oklahoma City metro are closed Monday, including City Hall, Municipal Court, and other city-operated buildings. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday.

Trash and recycling pickup is also affected, with services delayed until Wednesday.

Additionally, public transit is free on Monday across the metro. That includes RAPID, OKC Streetcar, and EMBARK buses.

Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly and take advantage of the fare-free travel as Memorial Day observances continue throughout the day.