Community Outrage Grows After 154 Young People Arrested at OKC Gathering

By: Deanne Stein

-

Tensions are mounting after 154 young people, including 40 minors, were arrested during a large gathering in Oklahoma City last weekend. While police describe the incident as a “street takeover,” many in the community insist it was nothing more than a birthday celebration.

“We were invited to this birthday party... it was to really celebrate someone special to us,” said Christian Hammons, one of those arrested.

Community Leaders Call Arrests Excessive

On Friday morning, religious leaders, parents, and several arrestees gathered at Ebenezer Baptist Church, condemning the arrests as excessive and urging Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna not to pursue state charges.

“The time for silence has certainly passed,” said Rev. Derrick Scobey, Senior Pastor of Ebenezer. "The precedent being set here is very dangerous and disproportionate to what actually occurred.”

Rev. Scobey emphasized that the majority of those arrested were between 16 and 22 years old — many of them college students, student-athletes, and working young adults.

OKC Police Chief Responds With Video Evidence

Late Friday afternoon, Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy held a press conference, playing promotional and attendee videos from the event. He claimed the footage showed “extremely dangerous and reckless vehicle tactics,” including burnouts and doughnuts on public streets. He also said the sound of gunshots in the videos played a major role in prompting the police response.

“I don’t think in this city it is sensitive, safe, or smart to advertise any event with gunshots in any form,” said Chief Bacy.

Arrestees Describe Conditions as ‘Inhumane’

Those arrested recount the aggressive treatment by police, including their hands being zip-tied, left outside for hours in rain and hail, and detained in jail for over 24 hours.

“It was terrible,” said Sarah Tate, who spent more than a day in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Recent high school graduate Davon Scott Jones, who earned an athletic scholarship, remembers being confused when police arrived and unsure what he did.

“I’m also thinking how am I going to tell my coach how am I going to break it to him that I just went to jail,” Davon Scott Jones said.

“We were treated like hardened criminals… it felt like a big raid,” added Tanner Jones, who appeared in municipal court Friday still in disbelief.

Calls for Municipal Handling, Not State Charges

Rev. Scobey argued the event should have been handled with municipal citations, not potential state-level charges.

“We are respectfully calling on District Attorney Behenna’s office to refuse to file these unprecedented state charges,” Scobey said. “Justice demands proportionality. Real safety comes from investing in youth and mental health services not mass arrests.”

What’s Next

No state charges have been filed as of yet. The next court date for those arrested is scheduled for July.

