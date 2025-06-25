Police vigilance during Thunder's victory celebration prevents violence

Oklahoma City police released new details on Thursday about arrests made during the celebration of the Thunder’s championship win.

By: Jennifer Pierce

-

Oklahoma City police released new details on Thursday about arrests made during the celebration of the Thunder’s championship win. Police said the arrests were all non-violent, but officers did take guns from several of the arrested.

Police arrested one juvenile and two men for carrying weapons. The other arrests were for trespassing, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and resisting arrest.

The day was marked with excitement and safety. Law enforcement from around the state watched the crowds in downtown Oklahoma City from the streets and rooftops. Kylee Drake and her mother said they felt safe with the large police presence.

“I feel safe already,” said Kylee Drake, fan. “Feels good to see everybody out here.”

One of the first arrests was made at Scissortail Park, where crowds gathered early Tuesday morning. Police said fans reported Logan Sneed and another man for possibly being drunk and smoking weed near the stage. Sneed and his friend were taken into custody. Officers said they found what appeared to be marijuana and a gun in Sneed's backpack.

Several hours later, a fan captured the arrests on their phone. Police say a juvenile and 18-year-old Ezra Sloat were arrested near the parade route for carrying weapons. Police said Sloat appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

While their experience may not be the memory they wanted to leave with, plenty of Thunder fans said they will never forget the day.

“I’m glad we could all come out as a city and be here for this moment,” said Josh Edmondson, a fan.

Police said an officer recognized Sloat as a suspect in a prior assault case. The arrest affidavit did not say where the assault happened.

Police said seven children reported missing during the parade were safely reunited with their parents or caregivers.



